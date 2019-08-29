close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
August 29, 2019

‘Kashmir Solidarity Medical Camp’ on Saturday

Islamabad

 
August 29, 2019

Islamabad: The Centre of Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) has finalised arrangements to organise a free ‘Kashmir Solidarity Medical Camp’ at its Rawalpindi campus on Saturday, August 31, says a press release.

The Kashmir-specific free medical camp would provide divided Kashmiri families, living in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, free check-up and treatment facilities.“The camp is being organised to show solidarity with Kashmiri people who have been facing worst kind of Indian state terrorism since decades,” the statement said and condemned the lockdown of Kashmir by Indian occupation forces, which has now entered into fourth week without any respite.

The management had requested all the divided Kashmiri families to visit CASHT campus at B-85, Commercial Market, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi and get free check-up and treatment facilities. In addition to the normal check-ups, the patients with Prolonged Duress Stress Disorder (PDSD) and Traumatic Stress Disorder would also be provided assistance during the daylong camp, which would start at 10:00 am.

