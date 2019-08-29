Traders group visits ICCI

Islamabad: A delegation of Traders Welfare Association (TWA), Super Market, Islamabad led by its President Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and announced to provide unconditional support to Founder Group in the coming elections of ICCI.

Group Chairman Saeed Khan, Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Haroon Hashmi, Shiraz Ahmed Siddiqui and others were in the delegation. Addressing the delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that due to the policies of PTI government, traders were facing great problems and urged that government should take urgent measures to create conducive environment for trade activities. He said that due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad, traders were feeling insecure and stressed that government should arrange the passage of amended bill of rent control act from the parliament at the earliest as the said bill was lying pending in the assembly from the tenure of previous govt.

Speaking at the occasion, Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi, President, Traders Welfare Association, Super Market, Islamabad said that some measures of the current government has badly affected the business activities due to which traders were in trouble. Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry assured the TWA Super Market, Islamabad that Chamber would fully cooperate with them in resolving major issues of their market.

Super Market Group Chairman Saeed Khan, Jinnah Super Market President Malik Rab Nawaz, G-10 Markaz President Liaquat Butt, Haroon Hashmi, Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Tariq Nusrat Wani, Sawan Kunar, Shiraz A. Siddiqui, Mehboob Ahmed Khan, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Chaudhry, Muhammad Ahmed, Ashfaq H. Chatha and others also spoke at the occasion.