MoU signed between RME, police

Islamabad: A memorandum of understanding MoU has been signed between Roots Millennium Education (RME) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police last day says a press release.

The objective of this MoU is to encourage building positive, strategic and active citizenship based relationship between both the organisations and guide the students of RME towards inclusive education.

Both the organizations mutually agreed to enhance cooperation in many areas including arranging self-defense workshops for Millennials, mutually arranged drug awareness campaigns, participating in solidarity walks for Kashmiris, internships, road safety orientations and working with the young police in social awareness and community service programmes. Both parties also agreed that RME would give discounts to the children of ICT police members and specially to the children of ICT police martyrs.

Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has envisioned and brainstormed a new concept for police engagement, which is social, community, youth and citizenry engagement in policing, and to scale the community policing outreach initiative by the ICT police chief, a national slogan under the hashtag #Polizens was also launched. Later, CEO Faisal Mushtaq explained to the scribe ‘Polizens’ a unique concept slogan and would mean how our police helps build and promote responsible and inclusive citizenry among citizens; hence police and citizens together, shall now be termed as #Polizens. He called the initiative by ICT police chief as game changer for social and community mobilisation.

Speaking on the occasion, RME Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq explained his vision of long-term involvement of Millennials to become more successful learners, confident individuals, and effective contributors and make them more responsible citizens. He explained that RME has gained national recognition for taking beyond the classroom learning initiatives.

Present on occasion was DIG Islamabad Waqar uddin Syed, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed, SP Summera, SP HQ Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi and SSP Security Dr. Naveed Atif.Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan (IGP Islamabad) and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (Chief Executive RME) signed the MoU at IG office, Islamabad. RME and ICTP are hopeful that MoU between both the parties will give beneficial results and also strengthen the national cause.