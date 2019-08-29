close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

AIOU employees express solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Employees ‘representative bodies of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have expressed their complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people, hoping they will soon get rid of Indian forces’ subjugation in the occupied Kashmir.

The University’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) and the Employees Welfare Association (EWA) at their separate functions held here at the main campus said, they fully stand by the government and their armed forces for providing necessary support to the Kashmiri people.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his address on the occasion said, the academicians and the students all over the country would never leave behind in backing the Kashmiri people in their just struggle, achieving the right of self-determination.

They thanked the Vice Chancellor for the steps he had taken for their welfare, improving their living conditions and the working environment. They also appreciated him for his efforts upgrading the academic profile of the University through digitalization and other means.

Responding to some demands regarding their welfare and the service structure, the Vice Chancellor assured they will get all rights which are admissible to them under the rules.He urged the University's staff to put their best efforts bringing efficiency in their work. While asking for rights they must fulfil their basic responsibility, he added.

