6th Islamabad Literature Festival to be held in Sept

Islamabad: Every year, the capital gets its much-needed intellectual and cultural treat in the form of the annual Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) that will take place on 27, 28, and 29 September this year with the theme ‘The Focus is Tomorrow: Reflecting on the Past’.

While speaking at a press conference Managing Director at Oxford University Press (OUP) Arshad Saeed Husain shared some insightful details of the 6th ILF. He said that over 160 speakers and authors from Pakistan, UK, USA, France, Germany, Russia, and Sri Lanka will come together to add their valuable contribution to the event. There will be around 55 sessions, featuring talks, interviews, panel discussions, Urdu and English mushaira, sessions on Pashto and Punjabi writings, readings, author signings, performing arts, and documentary screenings. Moreover, around eight book launches are planned this year which will be a highlight for book lovers.

The ILF organisers, OUP, also announced the names of the Advisory Board members who will be part of the 6th edition of the festival and oversee the festival programming and selection of speakers as well as curate the sessions.