Thu Aug 29, 2019
A
APP
August 29, 2019

Actor Mohsin’s bail plea disposed of

Lahore

A
APP
August 29, 2019

LAHORE:A sessions court on Wednesday disposed of a bail petition filed by actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in his wife torture case after being withdrawn.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Azeem Sheikh conducted the proceedings wherein Mohsin Abbas also appeared along with his counsel. Defence-C police submitted a complete investigations report in response to the court directions given on last hearing. The court was apprised that Mohsin Abbas was found guilty of passing threats to his wife but the charges of breach of trust and demanding money could not be proved in the investigations. To which, Mohsin’s counsel sought permission for withdrawing the petition, in the light of investigations report. Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition on being withdrawn. Mohsin Abbas through his application had requested the court for grant of bail, while claiming that allegations levelled against him were false. Defence-C police had registered a case against Mohsin Abbas on the complaint of his wife, Fatima Sohail, under the charges of fraud and hurling threats. The complainant alleged that her husband used to torture her on petty issues.

