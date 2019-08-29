Rains, faults affect train schedule

LAHORE: The train schedule across the country could not be followed due to continuous rainy weather and technical faults. According to Pakistan Railways spokesman on Wednesday, timetable of several trains have been changed from here. The 34-Down Business Express left one hour late at 4:30pm instead of 3:30 pm. The 16-Dn Karachi Express left at 6:30pm instead of 5pm. Likewise, 44-Dn Shah Hussain Express train left for Karachi from here at 10:30 pm instead of 7pm. However, other trains ran under the regular schedule, the spokesman said.