Baloch for improving country’s image

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has warned the government about the growing negative image of the country worldwide.

Addressing a gathering of JI workers at Mansoora on Wednesday after his return from Saudi Arabia where he had gone to performing Hajj, he said internal harmony, strong economy and bold narrative on different issues were needed to make positive image of the country at the international level.

Baloch lamented that the state had made a total surrender before America on Kashmir issue due to diplomacy and foreign policy failure. Roaming around the world with a begging bowl would never earn respect for the people of Pakistan, he said.

Baloch said Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with Arab world were getting weaker with every passing day, adding that the government had urgent need to focus on the issue. He said the government should give a bold response to Indian Premier Modi and take solid steps for the people of Kashmir.