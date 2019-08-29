Three burnt in cylinder blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three people sustained burns when a gas cylinder of a rickshaw exploded in Township police limits here on Wednesday. Rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the victims to hospital. Rescuers said an LPG cylinder had exploded for unknown reasons. As a result, three passengers received injuries. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.
Three people sustained burns when a gas cylinder of a rickshaw exploded in Township police limits here on Wednesday. Rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the victims to hospital. Rescuers said an LPG cylinder had exploded for unknown reasons. As a result, three passengers received injuries. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.