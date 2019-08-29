close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Three burnt in cylinder blast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Three people sustained burns when a gas cylinder of a rickshaw exploded in Township police limits here on Wednesday. Rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the victims to hospital. Rescuers said an LPG cylinder had exploded for unknown reasons. As a result, three passengers received injuries. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

