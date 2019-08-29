close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
A
August 29, 2019

Gill flays PML-N spokesperson

Lahore

A
APP
August 29, 2019

LAHORE:Spokesperson for Chief Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday while lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson said that Former Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb should stop pointing finger at the institutions by giving statements against the judiciary.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that former Punjab law minister was facing allegations of business of drugs. He said the judiciary was independent and the PML-N spokesperson should stop pointing finger at the institutions by giving statements against the judiciary.

The CM's spokesman said change of judges was a routine matter, adding that Marriyum Aurangzeb had forgotten that her party was habitual of pressurising judges. People know who had telephoned judges for favourable decisions, he said. Gill said the history was witness as to how "the corrupt league" had attacked the judiciary.

