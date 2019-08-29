AIOU employees express solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad: The Employees ‘representative bodies of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have expressed their complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people, hoping they will soon get rid of Indian forces’ subjugation in the occupied Kashmir.

The University’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) and the Employees Welfare Association (EWA) at their separate functions held here at the main campus said, they fully stand by the government and their armed forces for providing necessary support to the Kashmiri people. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his address on the occasion said, the academicians and the students all over the country would never leave behind in backing the Kashmiri people in their just struggle, achieving the right of self-determination.

He said they are pushing forward the national narrative ‘Hum Pakistani’ in order to become part of the country’s overall struggle for a better future and achieving the national goals, including the freedom of the Kashmiri people.

In the context of the University’s overall development both the representative bodies said that they are at the same page with the administration and Vice Chancellor for promoting the task of quality education and providing best possible services to the students across the country.

They thanked the Vice Chancellor for the steps he had taken for their welfare, improving their living conditions and the working environment. They also appreciated him for his efforts upgrading the academic profile of the University through digitalization and other means.

Responding to some demands regarding their welfare and the service structure, the Vice Chancellor assured they will get all rights which are admissible to them under the rules. He said, he will keep giving top priority to the welfare of the employees and the teaching staff.

He urged the University's staff to put their best efforts bringing efficiency in their work. While asking for rights they must fulfil their basic responsibility, he added. The ASA’s President Dr. Fazalur Rehman and General Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman Baluch, as well as the EWA’S President Sher Asif Satti and General Secretary Bilwal Khan Laghari in their speeches expressed resolve to make the AIOU’s a best educational institution in the country both in term of quality education and educational services.

NAVTTC: The government is focused on increasing standards and quality of skill education to increase the productivity of highly skilled labor that will serve both the needs of individuals and the country.

This was said by Federal Minister of Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood while addressing the agreement-signing ceremony for sending technical interns to Japan here on Wednesday.

The minister valued the cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in various fields and expressed hope to have more collaboration for the furtherance of skill development of the country.

The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan have reached an agreement on the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP)with the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Trainings to transfer technical skills, latest techniques and knowledge to Pakistani workforce to contribute towards the human resource development of Pakistan.