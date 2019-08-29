DIG reviews security around Imam Bargahs

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan on Wednesday visited Karbala Gamay Shah, Khema-e-Sadaat besides different Imam Bargahs of the city to review security arrangements.

He was accompanied by SP City Division Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SP Civil Lines besides other police officers. The DIG was informed about security of Imam Bargahs, CCTV cameras, installation of walk-through gates and checking mechanism of visitors.

He directed the officers to remove encroachments around the Imam Bargahs, complete road patch work, provision of proper lights and medical facilities. The DIG said that all Imam Bargahs besides entry and exit points of the city were monitoring through cameras of safe city authorities.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police to make Muharram-ul-Haram peaceful. PMDC: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concern over passage of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) Ordinance 2019 by the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, even after rejection of the ordinance by its own subcommittee.

In a press statement issued here Wednesday, PMA Central Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said the council was going to complete its 240 days under PMDC ordinance 2019, which will lapse on 5th September 2019. The ordinance was promulgated by President on 5th January, 2019. Under this ordinance, a 17-member council was formed to run the affairs of the council. Four members of the council were de-notified over having differences to illegal decisions of the council.

PMA had already rejected the PMDC ordinance- 2019 under which this selected council was formed, which is in violation of PMDC ordinance-1962, he alleged. PMA has always stressed upon making PMDC an autonomous, independent, transparent, democratic and vibrant body to look after the related issues in a democratic and transparent way.

The bill will be tabled in upper house for voting today (Thursday). PMA requested all the members of Senate to come forward and support PMA by voting against this ordinance and reject PMDC ordinance 2019.