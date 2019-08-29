UN experts review training activities of Emergency Services Academy

LAHORE: The United Nations OCHA, International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) experts Lidoreud Arnaud and Laurent Gauthier visited Emergency Services Academy to evaluate first Pakistan Rescue Team preparedness for Disaster Response that is mandatory for United Nations (UN) Certification.

During their visit, Director General, Punjab Emergency Service /Commander of Pakistan Rescue Team, Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed them about the progress of the Pakistan Rescue (1122) Team which is the first UN INSARAG registered team in SAARC countries. Dr Rizwan Naseer informed them that the preparedness process was launched after observing the vulnerable state of helpless victims trapped in collapsed buildings during October 2005 earthquake in Pakistan. He said after years of hard work Punjab Emergency Service Search & Rescue Team was registered by the UN International Search & Rescue Advisory Group for international external classification.

After achieving this standard, Pakistan has significantly enhanced its search and rescue capacity. The UN Search and Rescue experts from Lidoreud Arnaud and Laurent Gauthier reviewed the training activities of Emergency Services Academy, disaster preparedness exercise scenarios, commencement of exercises, and timeline discussion, medical checkup & team selection, mobilisation procedure, reception & departure center setup and border crossing procedure and Base of Operations (BoO), USAR Coordination Cell (UCC) setup. They also analysed the deployments of team for wide area assessment. The experts witnessed simulation based on INSARAG methodology which was conducted at Emergency Services Academy for 36 consecutive hours.

Lidoreud Arnaud expressed satisfaction over disaster preparedness of Pakistan Rescue Team. He stressed on more practice for achieving highest level of perfection to get UN Certification. He also informed the Commander of Pakistan Rescue Team Dr Rizwan Naseer and Team Leader Dr Farhan Khalid that team of INSARAG Classifiers would visit the Rescue 1122 in October 2019 for final evaluation. At the end DG Rescue thanked the UN International Search and Rescue Experts for observing skills of Pakistan Rescue Team and technical assistance for bringing team at International level.

He also appreciated the efforts of his team and directed them to conduct more exercises for improvement to ensure international standards.

FLOOD RELIEF: PHP and Riverine Police are continuing relief and rescue activities in flood affected districts. Punjab Police officials of Sahoka Pattan post, Bahawalnagar rescued citizens in flood saving precious lives and avoiding financial loss. As per directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Captain (retired) Arif Nawaz Khan, relief teams of Punjab Police are actively participating in relief activities along with other departments to save the lives and valuables of flood affected villagers. In this regard PHP officials posted at Sahoka Pattan Check post Bahawalnagar rescued and shifted many flood effected families to safety while at 49 Riverine check posts Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Attock mock exercises are also being practiced to counter the flood and rescue the population. Relief teams are also sensitising the population on the river banks about the safety and also contact numbers are provided to them for help from police in any emergency situation. Addl IG PHP Manzoor Sarwar Ch said according the vision of IG Punjab officials deputed at PHP and riverine check posts are also lending help in relief activities in addition to performing their routine duties. Special Police teams are patrolling flood affected areas to help flood effected families or persons to shift them to safety along with their valuables. He further shared that till the end of flood all riverine check posts will remain high alert and all officials will perform their duties with the high spirit of public service and also mock exercises will continue.