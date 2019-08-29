Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the City Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Makran, Zhob, Kalat Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Few heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. On Wednesday, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Thatta and Mirpurkhas Divisions, while at isolated places in Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Malakand, Hazara Divisions and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Mirpurkhas, Karachi (North Karachi 32mm, Saddar 28, University Road 20, Surjani 12, Landhi, Jinnah Terminal 08, AP 05, Faisal Base, Kemari 03, Nazimabad 02), Islamkot 17, Rohri, Kaloi 14, Chhor, Hyderabad 03, Tandojam 02, Sukkur 01, Noorpurthal 30, Kot Addu, Joharabad 02, Faisalabad 01, Dir 05, Kakul 02 and Rawalakot 02.

Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 37.3°C and minimum was 26.7°C.