Girl raped by neighbour in Lahore

LAHORE: A 12-year-old girl was reportedly raped by her neighbour in North Cantt police limits here on Wednesday.

A case has been registered under section 376 of PPC against one Afzaal of Altaf Colony on the complaint of the victim’s grandmother. Police said the victim was doing shopping from a nearby shop when the accused took her to his house and subjected her to rape.

The victim made a hue and cry over which locals gathered there and informed the police. The accused fled the scene.

THREE ARRESTED: Sanda police arrested three people who were on a conference call with a girl shot dead near Saggian on August 10. The accused included Sheikh Arsalan and Usman. The girl was gunned down when she was on her way on a taxi.

SCHOOL CATCHES FIRE: A fire erupted in a room of a private school in Ghaziabad due to short-circuit and reduced valuables to ashes. The incident created panic among students and teachers. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and started firefighting and rescue operation.

Earlier, the school admin managed to rescue students by evacuating the school timely. Meanwhile, a fire erupted at Mayo Hospital girls’ hostel due to short-circuit and reduced valuables to ashes. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire.

The incident created panic among the nursing staff. Meanwhile, a fire erupted in the godown of a sewing machine on McLeod Road and reduced valuables to ashes. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire. Yet in another incident, roof of a room collapsed on Wahdat Road. Three people received injuries. They were shifted to Services Hospital.

SUSPENDED: CTO Liaqat Ali Malik has suspended staff of secret branch over malpractice which helped Warden Saqib to get promotion to the rank of inspector.

He also got an FIR registered against data entry operator Yasir, record keeper Haji Amanat and warden Saqib. Haji Amanat was also involved in getting his son illegally appointed as steno. Meanwhile, City Traffic Oficer (CTO) got a case registered against Warden Awais Abbasi under section of 155-C of police order. He used to rest at a hotel during duty hours. He was also suspended over negligence four times during his service period.