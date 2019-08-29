Progress linked to population control

LAHORE: Planning and Development (P&D) Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani has said that Pakistan is badly facing the problem of increasing population. Child Marriage is a human right violation.

He was addressing a seminar organised by Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) in connection with World Population Day 2019 here Wednesday. Secretary Population Welfare Department Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, Youth Ambassador PPIF Model Amna Ilyas, Executive Director Ajoka Theatre Shahid Nadeem, Programme Technical Specialist UNFPA Muhammad Shoaib Ahmad Shahzad, Actor Sarmad Sultan Khosat, officers and employees of Population Welfare Department and Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) and large number of women attended the seminar.

He said that despite the remarkable progress, there are still millions of women who were not permitted or empowered to freely decide the timing and spacing of birth of children.He said that despite the all-out effort made by population welfare department many women were not provided with reproductive health facilities. There are number of reasons behind this population issue, education is at the top of the list. People are illiterate and are not aware about the importance of contraceptive usage and its benefits.

Secretary Population Welfare Department Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that child marriage is a human rights violation. It has many effects on girls’ health. It increased risk of death during child birth. He said that Pakistan was one of the pioneer countries who integrated family planning services into their health services back in the 60’s.

However, Pakistan lags behind regional countries with family planning indicators characterised by stagnated level of modern contraceptive prevalence, high unmet need and poor quality of care.

Chief Executive Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi said, “We can’t live with the current rate of population growth in the country. It is eating away our available resources and we can’t sustain with it.” The government has taken notice of the developing situation and planned to avert the possible catastrophic situation. Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) is seriously working on it and in consultation with the help of local and international partners working to control the prevailing fertility rate in the province of the Punjab.

Seminar: Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) organised a seminar on ‘Corruption and Role of NAB in its Eradication’ in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore here on Wednesday.

Syed Muhammad Hasnain Ahmed, Director, NAB, Muhammad Sajjid, Deputy Director, NAB, Vice Chancellor, PIFD, Prof Hina Tayyaba, Registrar, PIFD, Faheem-ur-Rehman, faculty and a large number of students were present in the seminar.

Muhammad Sajjid, Deputy Director, NAB, gave a briefing to the students about various aspect of functioning and operations of his organisation. He said adopting a proactive strategy NAB has started creating awareness of corruption among students. He took an oath from students for avoiding corruption in future.

A question-answer session was held and Muhammad Hasnain, Director, NAB, answered questions of the students. At the end of the seminar, souvenirs were exchanged and a bouquet was presented to director NAB by head of students’ affairs Ms Maida Hassan.