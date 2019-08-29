LDA by-laws will be amended, says minister

LAHORE: Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said amendments will be introduced to the by-laws of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to help solve the problems of the builders/developers and general people.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held to review the proposed draft of amendments to by-laws of LDA regarding the private housing schemes.

Mahmoodur Rasheed said the complexity of laws created hurdles for the people and builders. Amendments to the by-law would be made to provide relief and to save the people from different complexities. The realistic amendments to the LDA by-laws will also encourage and promote the construction industry, he added

The minister instructed to the authorities concerned that recommendations and genuine demands of builders and developers also be considered. The participants were also briefed about the proposed amendments to the by-laws of the housing schemes.

The meeting deliberated upon the proposed amendments. The representatives of builders and developers also expressed their views.

DG to be accessible to public: Lahore Development Authority Director General Muhammed Usman Moazzam has decided to receive public complaints and suggestions through WhatsApp number 03228888283.

A press release issued here Wednesday said the LDA DG would also call back the complainants/applicants randomly on a daily basis.

Citizens can lodge their complaints regarding road conditions, encroachments, illegal constructions, illegal commercial activities, land grabbing as well as about private housing schemes through this WhatsApp number for notice of the DG.

Identity of the applicants, including their names, address and telephone numbers, will be kept confidential, it said. Citizens have been requested to lodge only genuine complaints along with relevant documents and supporting evidence.

Fine imposed: LWMC Enforcement Department has imposed more than Rs4.5 million fines on 2,397 people for improper disposal of solid waste in the City. LWMC officials said the campaign was launched on the instructions of Managing Director, Lahore Waste Management Company, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on here Wednesday. They said the MD said that the department is working day and night to provide best cleanliness services to the citizens, but some people are violating Solid Waste Management (SWM) bylaws and disposing waste improperly which is not acceptable. GM Operations Sohail Malik said LWMC is a responsible organisation and is serving 10 million people which is a tangible challenge.