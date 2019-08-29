No compromise on country’s integrity: CM

LAHORE: Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) Air Vice-Marshal Amir Masood and Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Air Vice-Marshal Tariq Zia called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday.

The chief minister paid tributes to the services and professional capabilities of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for defending the air boundaries of the country. He appreciated the gallantry and bravery of PAF eagles. He said that brave PAF eagles foiled the wicked designs of the enemy in February. The PAF has given a befitting reply to the Modi government and the same reply to be in case of any further aggression by India.

“We pay our highest regards to the PAF eagles that defend the air frontiers of the country,” he added. He said the PAF eagles were the pride of the nation and the brave sons of the country. The PAF is amongst the finest air forces of the world which has written a history of bravery for the protection of the country, he said. He said the whole nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan and no compromise would be made on the integrity and security of the country. The CM said that Indian deceits and lies about Indian-Held Kashmir had been badly exposed. He stated the role played by the PAF in nation-building was praiseworthy and its services in health and education sectors were worthwhile.

Similarly, PAF has also played a leading role in relief activities during natural calamities. Cooperation between the Punjab government and PAF will be continued in health and education sectors and every possible cooperation will be extended to it with regard to early completion of a cadet college in Fort Munroe, he added.

IHK: Usman Buzdar has said that illegal and unconstitutional steps taken by Narendra Modi with regard to Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) are being condemned world over.

The Indian government has turned the Occupied Kashmir into a virtual garrison fort while the Kashmiris are undergoing unbearable pain and miseries due to the prolonged curfew there. In a statement, the CM said that further silence of international human rights bodies on the barbarity and savagery of Indian occupied forces would be a criminal negligence. The international community would have to be awakened to remain safe from a large-scale human catastrophe, he added.

He said the Modi government had tried to hoodwink the whole world on the issue of Occupied Kashmir while Prime Minister Imran Khan had vigorously projected Indian cunningness and mean approach.

He said the Pakistani nation was ready to give all sort of sacrifices for the sake of Kashmiri people. Kashmiris are not alone as Pakistani nation would always be standing with them, the CM said.