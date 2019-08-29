Islamabad has 75pc sapling survival rate: mayor

Islamabad: Islamabad has a 75 percent overall sapling survival rate after its plantation campaigns, said mayor of the capital city Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Wednesday.

"We need to undertake consistent efforts in order to make Islamabad green and beautiful again," he told the inaugural ceremony of plantation drive of COMSATS University Islamabad led by students and faculty members near the Koral Chowk construction site on Islamabad Expressway in cooperation with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI). Over 200 students, faculty members and residents participated in the drive.

The mayor said he was encouraged by students participating in the plantation activity, which was previously thought to be a job for the government.