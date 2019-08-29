close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Islamabad has 75pc sapling survival rate: mayor

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Islamabad: Islamabad has a 75 percent overall sapling survival rate after its plantation campaigns, said mayor of the capital city Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Wednesday.

"We need to undertake consistent efforts in order to make Islamabad green and beautiful again," he told the inaugural ceremony of plantation drive of COMSATS University Islamabad led by students and faculty members near the Koral Chowk construction site on Islamabad Expressway in cooperation with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI). Over 200 students, faculty members and residents participated in the drive.

The mayor said he was encouraged by students participating in the plantation activity, which was previously thought to be a job for the government.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan