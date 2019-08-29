Mazari alerts world to Indian war threat

Islamabad: Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari urged the world to stop India’s illegal actions and war crimes in occupied Kashmir and its agenda of ethnic cleansing and genocide. "The world should act against Modi’s designs before India goes to the next stage otherwise whole the world will have to face the consequences of the war," she told a policy seminar on "Annexation of Occupied Kashmir by Modi's India: Challenges and Response" arranged by Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate at PIPS.

Dr Mazari said India is lying to review its NFU Policy, in fact there is No ‘No First Use’ policy of nuclear weapons on the part of India. She said India has already has begun an escalation ladder which could lead to a nuclear war.

The minister said India has already changed its No First Use policy back in 2003 and the current statement of its Defence Minister is a mere lie. She said India has spent 182 billion dollars to develop and support its cold start doctrine. She warned that Pakistan has Nasr, a tactical missile, which enables Pakistan to respond India befittingly.

The minister said India is defying all international laws and conventions. Dr Shireen Mazari said that nuclear weapons are not just a flashpoint between the two countries but India has already started operationalizing what can become in future a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

She said that Indian has not just tried to review the No First Use policy and have done it earlier and by saying this repeatedly India is just trying to make a fool out of other nations. She observed that changing the status or demography of an occupied state comes under war crimes under the Geneva Convention and India has committed a war crime by annexing IOK and has an agenda of ethnic cleansing. She said India is slowly going up the escalation ladder and there has been a qualitative shift in the type of LoC violations. "India is developing the Bramos missile and this is an area of concern for Pakistan because it is a supersonic technology with very little response time."

Dr Mazari gave a quantitative analysis as to how India’s military deployments have

been engaged in being Pakistan specific. She observed that Pakistan’s warnings of unintended consequences in case India initiates war need to be taken seriously by the international community. The policy seminar was attended among others by Senators Dr Shehzad Waseem, Sitara Ayaz, Abdur Rehman Malik, Javed Abbasi, Azam Swati and Waleed Iqbal.