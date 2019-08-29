close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
Punjab Youth Festival reference: Accused Waseem becomes approver

August 29, 2019

LAHORE: Accused Waseem Ahmed has turned approver and recorded his statement before the National Accountability Bureau chairman in the Punjab Youth Festival reference. The NAB got the transit remand of Waseem from an accountability court and presented him before the NAB chairman. Waseem said former provincial sports minister Rana Mashhood gave illegal contracts in the festival. Rana Mashhood and former DG Sports Usman Anwer gave the contracts to fictitious companies and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer. According to sources, the NAB will record Waseem’s confessional statement in a local court today.

