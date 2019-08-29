close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
August 29, 2019

Twisting of facts by Kabul about firing incident regrettable: FO

Top Story

I
INP
August 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has regretted twisting of facts by the Afghan government about recent incidents of firing along the border and categorically stated that in principle its forces do not fire across Pak-Afghan border.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said the Pakistani forces are only responding in self-defence to cross border attacks by terrorists on Army or FC posts.

The spokesman said Pakistan has formally shared location of these terrorist camps in the areas mentioned and has requested the Afghan government to deploy its forces in these areas to bring it under their effective control.

