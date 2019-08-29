close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Rain, thunderstorms forecast for many areas

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lay over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Makran, Zhob, Kalat Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Few heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere.On Wednesday, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Thatta and Mirpurkhas Divisions, while at isolated places in Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Malakand, Hazara Divisions and Kashmir..

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story