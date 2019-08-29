Rain, thunderstorms forecast for many areas

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lay over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Makran, Zhob, Kalat Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Few heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere.On Wednesday, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Thatta and Mirpurkhas Divisions, while at isolated places in Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Malakand, Hazara Divisions and Kashmir..