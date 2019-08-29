close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
Pakistan effectively responds to Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops once again resorted to unprovoked firing in the Khoi Ratta Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), no casualties were reported, while the Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to the Indian firing and targeted those posts, which initiated the fire.

Earlier on Tuesday, two civilians, including a three-year-old girl, were martyred and three others were injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in the Nekrun Sector along the LoC.

