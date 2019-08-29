PM discusses IHK situation with Macron, Abdullah II

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday telephoned French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordanian King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein to apprise both leaders of the current situation in the disputed territory.

The French and Jordanian leaders, in their conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the situation was being closely followed by their respective countries and stressed on the need for a peaceful resolution to the dispute, according to statements released by the Prime Minister’s Office. While speaking to French President Macron, the prime minister highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India to change the disputed status of IHK and its demographic structure. The prime minister underscored that the measures taken by India were in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and international law and presented a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The premier spoke of the severe hardships faced by Kashmir's population in the wake of an unprecedented lockdown since August 5 and the resultant threat to basic human rights, safety and security of the people. Macron said that France was closely observing the situation and underlined the need to resolve all outstanding issues through peaceful means.

The two leaders also spoke of Pakistan’s efforts to support peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. "The French president appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in bringing peace in Afghanistan. The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region," said the statement.

In his conversation with the Jordanian King Abdullah II, the prime minister shed light on India’s illegal and repressive policies in IHK which have not only led to a grave humanitarian crisis but also endangered peace and security in the region.

Imran said that India, with its unilateral and fascist actions, was aiming to change the demography of the disputed territory, a blatant violation of the UN resolutions and international norms.

Urging action on the part of the international community, the prime minister said it must take notice of the Indian excesses and raise voice for the oppressed people of IHK. King Abdullah said Jordan was closely following the developments in the restive region. He called for de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. He added that Jordan would consult other countries on the situation in Kashmir.