Thunder Wolves, Pakistan Lawyers win qualifying matches

KARACHI: Thunder Wolves and Pakistan Lawyers Cricket Club (PLCC) defeated Arya Sports and SHC (Blues), respectively, in qualifying matches of the 1st Independence Cup Color Kit Cricket T20 Tournament at TMC cricket ground.

Batting first, Arya Sports scored 108/8 with Zahid Umrani scoring 37 and Malik Mohammad Yousuf 20. Thunder Wolves struggled initially to chase the target, but Ahmed Khan (37) and Usman (22) guided them to a three-wicket victory in the last over.

Pakistan Lawyers Cricket Club defeated the SHC (Blues) by 70 runs. Batting first, PLCC scored 114/9. SHC (Blue) were bundled out for 48 in 14 overs. Pacers Kaleem Burdee got 3 for 14, Hassan Mirza 3 for 3 and Mohammad Ali Lakhani 2 for 16 .