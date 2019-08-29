Top four seeds reach Pakistan Circuit-1 semi-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The top four seeds reached the semi-finals of the $12,000 Pakistan Circuit-1 in Islamabad on Wednesday.
In the quarter-finals, top seed Tayyab Aslam beat sixth seed Israr Ahmad 11-7, 13-15, 11-3, 11-5 in 45 minutes and third seed Asim Khan defeated fifth seed Farhan Zaman 10-12, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 in 57 minutes.
Fourth seed Amaad Fareed thrashed unseeded Waqas Mehboob 11-3, 11-9, 11-4 in 30 minutes and second seed Farhan Mehboob smashed unseeded Haris Qasim 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 in just 18 minutes. Tayyab is to play against Asim and Farhan is up against Amaad in the semi-finals.
KARACHI: The top four seeds reached the semi-finals of the $12,000 Pakistan Circuit-1 in Islamabad on Wednesday.
In the quarter-finals, top seed Tayyab Aslam beat sixth seed Israr Ahmad 11-7, 13-15, 11-3, 11-5 in 45 minutes and third seed Asim Khan defeated fifth seed Farhan Zaman 10-12, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 in 57 minutes.
Fourth seed Amaad Fareed thrashed unseeded Waqas Mehboob 11-3, 11-9, 11-4 in 30 minutes and second seed Farhan Mehboob smashed unseeded Haris Qasim 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 in just 18 minutes. Tayyab is to play against Asim and Farhan is up against Amaad in the semi-finals.