Thu Aug 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Top four seeds reach Pakistan Circuit-1 semi-finals

Sports

KARACHI: The top four seeds reached the semi-finals of the $12,000 Pakistan Circuit-1 in Islamabad on Wednesday.

In the quarter-finals, top seed Tayyab Aslam beat sixth seed Israr Ahmad 11-7, 13-15, 11-3, 11-5 in 45 minutes and third seed Asim Khan defeated fifth seed Farhan Zaman 10-12, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 in 57 minutes.

Fourth seed Amaad Fareed thrashed unseeded Waqas Mehboob 11-3, 11-9, 11-4 in 30 minutes and second seed Farhan Mehboob smashed unseeded Haris Qasim 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 in just 18 minutes. Tayyab is to play against Asim and Farhan is up against Amaad in the semi-finals.

