Nerve-riddled Osaka relieved by ‘razzle dazzle’ win

NEW YORK: Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka described her relief at navigating a tricky first round match Tuesday as she was struck by a bout of nerves in a three-set win over Russia’s Anna Blinkova.

Osaka suffered a first-round exit last month at Wimbledon and the Japanese star found a spirited Blinkova hard to put away in Arthur Ashe Stadium before she advanced 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 in two hours and 28 minutes.

“I felt nervous. For me it’s definitely a new feeling. Never had to come into a tournament as -- well, come into a Grand Slam (as champion),” Osaka said. “I mean, I went to Indian Wells once. So I did feel like that gave me a little bit of practice, but the amount of nerves that I felt today was completely different than in California. I’m kind of really glad that’s over.”

The top seed added: “It was kind of consistent throughout the entire match, which was very strange for me, because normally it would be, like, the first couple of games or the first set. But, yeah, it (the nervousness) never really went away.”

Osaka must retain her Flushing Meadows crown to have a chance of remaining world number one. She will play Poland’s Magda Linette for a spot in round three but denies feeling there is a target on her back as the defending champion. “I don’t feel a bull’s-eye,” she said. “I feel like at this point everyone that I play is going to play really well.”