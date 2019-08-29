Removal of Azam as under-19 coach ‘unjust’

KARACHI: The appointment of former Test cricketer Ijaz Ahmed as head coach of Pakistan junior team in place of Azam Khan has raised many eyebrows because the latter had delivered spectacular results during the recent tour to South Africa.

Pakistan under-19 team defeated their South African counterparts 7-0 in a one-day series, which had no example in Pakistan's cricket history. No Pakistan team, junior or senior, had achieved a result like that, said a former cricketer, requesting anonymity. He said it shows that even the PCB's top officials did not know what the standard should be to get the services of someone for a particular position.

He said Azam's success could not be digested by some people in the PCB, and that he was sidelined and not a single voice was raised at any forum. “At least the reason should have been given why he was removed. He has been thrown out in this humiliating way. A person has been given the charge of Pakistan under-16s, under-19s, under-23s and Pakistan A although he has been away from coaching process for past many years,” the former cricketer said.

A PCB source, however, said that Azam would continue in his position for the Under-19 Asia Cup and Ijaz would assume the charge after that event. The source further said that Azam remained a part of PCB coaching staff and would be given some other position when the next domestic season started.

Sources said that the removal of Azam was the biggest example of injustice committed under the PTI-led government whose Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was a great all-rounder and is now patron in chief of PCB. They said it was surprising that the decision was taken under his very nose and he did not take any notice.

The sources said that Azam was an ICC Level IV coach who has been continuously in the coaching profession for 12 years. Under his coaching, Pakistan team was the finalist of Asia Cup and World Cup in 2014, they said.

They said Azam had also applied for the post of head coach of Pakistan under-19 team for Asia Cup 2019. But despite his credentials and wonderful coaching record, the PCB authorities chose to give the position to someone else.

They said that if the assignment had been given to former cricketers Aaqib Javed or Saqlain Mushtaq, there would have been no objection because they have been coaching different sides for many years. They appealed to PM Imran Khan to take notice of such wrongdoings because they defiled his leadership. They said that Ijaz could have been appointed in any other position in the PCB.