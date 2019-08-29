Honduras recognises al-Quds as Israel’s capital

TEGUCIGALPA: Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will travel to Israel on Friday to inaugurate a "diplomatic office" in al-Quds, recognising the holy city as Israel’s capital.

The diplomatic office in the disputed city will be an extension of Honduras’ Tel Aviv-based embassy. "For me it’s the recognition that al-Quds is the capital of Israel," Hernandez said on Tuesday.

The foreign ministry said in a statement Israel had proposed that Honduras move its embassy to al-Quds, which is being "analysed and evaluated in the international and national context." US President Donald Trump sparked a deterioration in relations between Washington and the Palestinian authorities last year when the United States moved its embassy to al-Quds.