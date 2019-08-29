close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 29, 2019

US sets up diplomatic mission for Venezuela in Colombia

World

AFP
August 29, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States said Wednesday it has opened a diplomatic mission for Venezuela in Colombia, months after suspending its embassy in Caracas as Washington seeks to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuela Affairs Unit, located inside the US embassy in Bogota, will focus on supporting Juan Guaido, the opposition leader whom the United States and most other Western and Latin American countries consider the interim president.

The unit "will continue to work for the restoration of democracy and the constitutional order in that country, and the security and well-being of the Venezuelan people," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The US diplomatic presence in Venezuela will still be sharply curtailed. A US official said the unit in Bogota will not provide consular services such as issuing visas. The United States suspended operations at its embassy in Caracas in March and pulled out all remaining staff as the political crisis intensified following years of severe deterioration of the economy.

President Donald Trump has vowed to oust Maduro as part of what he calls a campaign to rid the Americas of socialism. But a half year of US pressure including sweeping sanctions on Venezuela’s key export of oil has failed to remove Maduro, who enjoys the support of the military leadership as well as Russia, China and Cuba.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World