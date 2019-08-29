Suicide bombings kill three Palestinian police officers

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas said on Wednesday two overnight suicide bombings killed three Palestinian police officers in the strip, placing the Palestinian enclave in a state of alert.

Interior ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozm said in an evening statement that they had identified the two bombers who blew themselves up at two police checkpoints in Gaza City.

He did not name them but said security forces "continue to investigate who is behind them". Witnesses told AFP that both bombings were carried out by assailants on motorbikes. A source familiar with the investigation said a Salafist movement in Gaza that sympathises with the Islamic State jihadist group was suspected.

The interior ministry said two of the police officers were 32 and the third was 45. Hamas’s military wing hailed them as members. New police checkpoints were set up in Gaza City as authorities investigated the attacks.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh sought to calm fears of unrest in the enclave of two million people. "We assure our people that whatever these explosions are, they will be brought under control as with every previous event, and will not be able to undermine the stability and steadfastness of our people," he said in a statement.

Hundreds gathered for funerals for the three police officers. Suicide bombings are rare in the Gaza Strip. In August 2017, a suicide bomber killed a Hamas guard in southern Gaza on the border with Egypt.

Hamas has run the Gaza Strip since 2007 but has been regularly criticised by more radical Salafist groups in the impoverished, Israeli-blockaded coastal territory. The Israeli military said it had not carried out any air raids at the time of the latest bombings.

The bombings come at a sensitive time. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008 and tensions have again risen in recent weeks ahead of Israel’s September 17 elections.

Israel’s military on Tuesday bombed a Hamas military post after militants in the strip fired a mortar round across the border, the latest in a string of such incidents this month. On Monday, Israel launched air strikes against Hamas in response to rocket fire, while it also halved fuel deliveries to the enclave.

The punitive reduction in the flow of fuel to the strip’s main power station means a cut in Gaza’s already rationed electricity supply. The incidents have threatened a fragile truce that had cooled several severe flare-ups between Hamas and Israel in recent months.