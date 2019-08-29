Stress of water

Karachi is facing a huge water crisis at the moment. The World Bank has categorized Pakistan as one of the most water-stressed countries in the world. Karachi requires about 1100 million gallons of water per day whereas it gets only about 450 million gallons of water per day.

There are two key factors responsible for creating water scarcity in the first place. Water loss during transmission is a serious concern as the city loses 30 percent of its share from source of origin to the point of utilization. There is a dire need to fix leakages and a high percentage of water loss should be lowered to a reasonable figure of under 10 percent. Secondly, there is a lack of infrastructure in place to recycle water once it is utilized by residents.

Shaheer Ahmed Khan

Karachi