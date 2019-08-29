Buildings and birds

This refers to the letter 'Hit by a bird' (August 28) by M Asif. It is true that with regular intervals many planes have been hit by birds in Pakistan, causing huge financial loss to airlines mostly PIA. The CAA has employed bird shooters at all international airports but can't outmatch the birds that hover around tons of garbage of high-rise buildings and marriage halls.

According to Rule 68 Part-VIII, Section-3 of Civil Aviation Rules 1994, an NOC is required by all builders for the construction of low-rise/ mid-rise / and high-rise buildings within a radius of 15 kilometers of the airport area. Unfortunately, this rule has been grossly violated and we find such buildings all around the major airports. The solution lies in demolishing all these buildings. That, though, may not be possible. An investigation should be launched against those officials who granted NOCs and violated their own rules – leading to such damage to planes. Until this is done, such incidents shall keep occurring and may end up in a major catastrophe.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi