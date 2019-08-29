Cut them off

Twenty-four days have passed since India’s unilateral action of conquering Kashmir. Annexation of the disputed territory amounted to an act of war as it impinges on the sovereignty of Pakistan. Strangely, the government chose not to close the airspace immediately. Land transit trade between India and Afghanistan through Pakistani territory continues to benefit our enemy. Diplomatic relations have not been broken off, giving a perception to the world that all is well in the region. All this suits India and seems to belie the heightened tension between the two neighbours in the aftermath of India’s illegal occupation. There seems to be a disconnect between official deeds and words, and the pulse of the public.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi