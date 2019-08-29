IGP, US consul general launch textbook on criminal law

United States (US) Consul General Rob Silberstein and the US Embassy’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Pakistan Director Dorothy Ngutter joined Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday for the launch

ceremony of a new criminal law module textbook for the police.

The textbook is the latest in the series of training modules being developed by the Sindh police in partnership with the INL through the Curriculum Development Programme, for which over Rs88 million has been funded by the US government.

A spokesperson for the Sindh police said the Curriculum Development Programme was launched in 2011 under the INL-Sindh police partnership to revamp the province’s 25-year old training curriculum for the police.

The programme has been developing curriculum for training cops, developing master trainers and incorporating new modules at the Sindh Police training institutions. Over 85,000 police officers have been trained under the programme till date on five modules, including basic investigations, human rights, advanced investigations, forensics investigations and community policing.

The criminal law modules will soon be incorporated in the police training colleges across Sindh. Speaking on the occasion, the US consul general said, “We recognise that the police serve on the front lines of Pakistan’s efforts to combat crime and terrorism, as well as to build a more secure, stable, and democratic society.”

The INL Pakistan director said, “it is notable that the Sindh police’s work on these modules has garnered admiration from police departments throughout Pakistan – there’s no greater compliment than having your fellow officers recognise the important achievement of the Sindh police.”

The Sindh IGP said the law module would be translated into Urdu and Sindhi languages, which would be very helpful for the trainees, especially for those who would join investigations in policing.

Dr Iman explained that the topics covered under the criminal Law module included crime and punishment, elements of crime such as Actus Reus and Mens Rea, abetment, criminal conspiracy, offences against the state and public tranquillity, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and assault, kidnapping and abduction, theft and extortion, robbery and dacoity, forgery, offences relating to marriage, the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, the Sindh Arms Act 2013 and the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997 and others.

The police chief maintained that better service delivery to the public was an very important part of the policing. The training DIG gave the welcome speech at the event and former IGP Mohammad Akber said about his efforts regarding the criminal and law module writing. The IGP gave a memorial shield on behalf of the Sindh police to the US consul general, the INL Pakistan director and the former IGP.