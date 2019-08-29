PTI for revamping KWSB as water crisis worsens

The Sindh Assembly was informed on Wednesday that the water supply crisis in Karachi had worsened to the extent that houses and businesses of opposition lawmakers in the city were being surrounded by agitating residents.

The issue of the persisting severe water shortage in Karachi was discussed during the Sindh Assembly’s session in the form of a call-attention notice submitted by opposition legislator Khurrum Sher Zaman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Speaking on his call-attention notice, he said that the Hub Dam had been filled to its capacity in the aftermath of the recent monsoon rains, but despite that water was not being supplied to the city.

He said the water shortage situation had been aggravated as several meetings with the managing director of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) had produced no result. The opposition legislator said that it was high time the functioning of the KWSB was fixed as it seemed that city’s water utility had become one of the most corrupt institutions of Pakistan.

He said that if the Anti-Corruption Establishment of the Sindh government could do nothing regarding the functioning of the KWSB, then as the last resort the National Accountability Bureau would be asked to step in and do the job.

“Where else should we go? Are we supposed to commit suicide? In what way will these problems be solved?” asked the PTI MPA as he became quite emotional during his speech in the house.

Responding to the call-attention notice, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah conceded that Karachi had been facing problems due to the water shortage. He said that whatever quantity of water was available in the city was not sufficient to meet the demand of the people of Karachi.

He said the governing body of the KWSB was being reconstituted and all the relevant quarters would be taken onboard. He said the desalination of seawater and the completion of the K-IV bulk water supply project would provide a permanent solution to the problems of the city regarding the water supply.

Speaking on his call-attention, opposition lawmaker Adeel Shahzad of the PTI said that people in his constituency area in Orangi Town had been suffering due to outdated sewerage and water supply lines owing to which sewerage water was being mixed with tap water. He said that owing to this situation, people had been getting sick and their sufferings had become aggravated.

Responding to the issue, the local government minister said that some of the old utility lines of the area having a 45-inch diameter had been changed while work was in progress to replace the other lines.