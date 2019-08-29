Kamal’s suspension as garbage director challenged in high court

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court against the suspension of Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal as voluntary project director garbage by the Karachi mayor.

Syed Iqbal Kazmi said in the petition that Mayor Wasim Akhtar had appointed Kamal as voluntary project director garbage for cleaning the city within 90 days but he later suspended the notification soon after Kamal accepted the offer.

He submitted that the impugned notification had proved that the mayor had failed to discharge his function as mayor. He further said that the mayor did not follow the service rules with regard to the suspension of the director as no show-cause notice had been given to him for his failure in the performance of the service. The court was requested to declare the suspension of the Kamal as garbage director unlawful and to restore him to his position.