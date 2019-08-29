Policeman injured in Orangi Town

A police sub-inspector was shot and injured in a firing incident on Wednesday in Orangi Town No 4 within the Pirabad police station’s limits. The police said that two armed motorcyclists shot at 45-year-old Rao Mubarak who was on going somewhere on a motorcycle.

According to SHO Jan Muhammad Hamdani, the injured police officer was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition critical. He said that Mubarak was shot four times, adding that the police investigators had collected empty shells of a 30bore pistol from the crime scene.

The officer said that the police were investigating the case from different angles. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from District West SSP of the incident and ordered him to arrest the culprits behind the incident.

Man stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in New Mianwali Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station. According to police officials, 30-year-old Muhammad Ramzan, son of Azizullah, was stabbed near his house. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police said that the incident apparently occurred over a personal enmity. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Father, son injured

A man, 35-year-old Muhammad Farooq, son of Malik Rahim, and his 13-year-old son, Omar Farooq, were injured in a firing incident that took place in Korangi No 4 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The police said that the incident took place when Farooq offered resistance to a robbery bid.