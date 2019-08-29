PPP, PML-N to join September 1 rally

The PPP and the PML-N have assured the JI of their participation in Azadi-e-Kashmir march scheduled to be held on Sharea Faisal in Karachi on September 1.

This assurance was given by Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani when JI Karachi emir Hafiz Naim Ur Rehman called on him at his office on Wednesday and invited him to participate. Ghani said it was an international issue and an crucial issue for Pakistan and this walk would be very vital for the government of Pakistan. He said he and his party members would attend the rally.

PML-N leader Shah Mahmood Shah also assured the JI leader of participation in the rally and said this was a hot issue at the moment as genocide of innocent people was being carried out in occupied Kashmir by India.

Rehman informed these two leaders that more than 23 days had passed since a curfew was imposed in the IoK and people had been facing serious shortages of medicines and food.

He said more than 12,000 youths had been arrested and all educational institutions closed. The JI leader said it was unfortunate that the Muslim world was silent on the genocide. He declared US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi two sides of the same coin, saying that the US could never deliver the goods for the Muslims.