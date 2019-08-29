Factory fire case hearing adjourned over prosecutor, witnesses’ no-show

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Baldia factory fire case till September 4 due to the absence of the prosecutor and witnesses.

The ATC-VII had scheduled the hearing to record the testimonies of the Ali Enterprises owners through video-link from the Pakistan embassy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In the previous week, the factory owners, Arshad Bhaila and Shahid Bhaila, had requested the ATC to grant them some time to prepare for the statement since they contended to have misunderstood an order of the court.

Two-hundred-and-sixty people were killed and dozens injured as a blaze ravaged the entire Ali Enterprises garments factory in Baldia Town on September 11, 2012. Seventeen of the dead bodies still await identification.

Initially, the fire incident was deemed as an outcome of a short circuit, however, investigations later pointed out to an arson attack. It has been alleged that suspects belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had demanded extortion money from the Bhailas and on their refusal, the factory was set on fire.

The court is now set to hear the Bhaila brothers on September 4. They currently reside in United Arab Emirates as they face death threats in the country. The arrangements for video conferencing have already been arranged at the Pakistan embassy.

Ten suspects currently face the trial, including the then MQM’s industries and commerce minister Rauf Siddiqui, local office bearers Abdul Rehman, alias Bhola, Zubair, alias Charya, factory employees Shahrukh, Fazal Ahmed, Arshad Mehmood and Ali Muhammad, and Hyderabad-based businesspersons Umar Hasan Qadri, Ali Hasan Qadri and Iqbal Adeeb Khanum.

Only Abdul Rehman, alias Bhola, and Zubair, alias Charya, are in judicial custody in jail while the rest have secured bail. One key suspect, the then incharge of MQM’s Karachi Tanzimi Committee Hammad Siddiqui, is still absconding. The prosecution maintained that he was the brains behind the extortion and arson act.

The case has been registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempting to murder), 337 (shajjah), 384 (punishment for extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 386 (extortion by putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 34 (common intention) and109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the SITE-B police station.