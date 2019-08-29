Three minor brothers die in pothole filled with rainwater, another battles for life

Four minor brothers drowned apparently while bathing in a pothole filled with rainwater in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area on Wednesday.

The incident took place near New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway in Mullah Essa Goth within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. Responding to information, rescuers from different welfare organisations reached the scene. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where doctors pronounced two of them dead on arrival while the remaining two were shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) where another boy breathed his last.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, also reached the scene. The police said that the children were bathing in the pothole that was filled with rainwater. The deceased had been identified as 10-year-old Muhammad Shafi, 7-year-old Abdul Bari and 6-year-old Muhammad Nabi while 5-year-old Muhammad Ghani was under treatment in the hospital.

SHO Chaudhry Aslam said that the boys were the residents of the same area, adding that they were said to be garbage pickers. The officer said that they drowned in the pothole that was six feet deep, adding during the initial investigation, the police found the slippers of all four boys from near the pothole that showed that they were playing or bathing.

The police was investigating the matter from different angles. The officer maintained that there are multiple potholes in the Gulshan-e-Sahil area that were still filled with rainwater.