Local govt minister says he doesn’t want mayor to step down

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that personally he has no desire that Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar should step down.

Talking to journalists in the Sindh Assembly building on Wednesday, he said that all the relevant stakeholders would be taken onboard regarding problems of Pakistan’s mega city. “We will make efforts to take all people along with us.”

He said that all the relevant municipal institutions and elected representatives of the city would be consulted on the sanitation issues in the city. He said that the sanitation drive launched by Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi was a good campaign but whosoever had been given to transfer the garbage lifted under the campaign to the landfill sites were not been fulfilling their responsibilities.

He said that the federal minister had taken cognizance of the incident as afterwards the garbage being lifted under the centre-backed cleanliness drive in Karachi was being dumped at the landfill sites.

The Local Government minister conceded that garbage was present in the city but efforts were being made to do the cleanliness work. Shah said that he made promise that any deadlock regarding lifting of garbage in the city would be removed, adding that media should duly show the work being done in the city to dispose of garbage.