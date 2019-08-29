Chinese team visits LCCI, APTMA

LAHORE: A two-member Chinese delegation from Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) management team called on various trade associations on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of establishing industries in Pakistan.

The delegation showed its serious intent by visiting both Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) where they discussed in detail the current government policies for investors. They also sought the facilitation of the two associations to arrange meetings with Pakistani businessmen to discuss possibility of joint ventures.

Various issues, including establishment of special economic zones in Pakistan and Pakistan-China trade relations came under discussion.

LCCI SVP Faheem ur Rehman Saigal hoped that Rashakai SEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would help produce much-needed employment opportunities besides generating revenue. LCCI has always supported SEZs as through these infrastructures, process of industrialisation would be boosted and new employment opportunities generated.

The LCCI vice president said Pakistan has yet to exploit the potential of regional trade for its own advantage. “We believe that Rashakai Special Economic Zone will play key role in increasing foreign trade, particularly reaching out to Afghanistan and remote destinations of CIS countries,” he added. Delegation members Suo Bin Xing and Simon Li threw light on their ongoing projects.