Gold reaches Rs90,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices continue its upward trend on Wednesday, as it increased by Rs900/tola in the local market to a new all-time high in the country.
Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed that prices moved up to Rs90,000/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs770 to Rs77,160. Gold rates in the international market also increased by $15 to $1,545/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.
