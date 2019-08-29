NBP half-year profit falls 10.7pc to Rs11.378bln

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan’s (NBP) half-year profit fell 10.7 percent to Rs11.378 billion in the half year ended June 30, 2019, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs5.34, a bourse filing said on Wednesday.

The Board of Directors of NBP did not recommend any cash dividend, bonus issue / right shares or any other entitlement, according to the notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The bank’s quarterly profit fell 6.9 percent to Rs7.101 billion for the period ended June 30, 2019 from Rs7.635 in the corresponding quarter last year. The EPS for the quarter was Rs3.34 for the April-June 2019 quarter, while it was Rs3.57 in the corresponding quarter during 2018.

Net interest income (NII) of the bank increased 17.8 percent to settle at Rs35.671 billion in the first half of 2019, compared to Rs30.267 billion in the half ended June 30, 2018. Arif Habib Limited in their analysis said, “Effective tax rate for 1HCY19 was 45 percent compared to 27 percent in SPLY.”

SCB profit up 39pc to Rs7.231 billion in six months

Profit of the Standard Chartered Bank Limited increased 39 percent to Rs7.231 billion for the six months period ended June 30, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs1.87, a bourse filing said.

The bank recommended an interim cash dividend for the year ending December 31, 2019 at Rs1.25/share which is 12.5 percent.

SCB earned Rs5.188 billion with EPS of Rs1.34 in the corresponding period earlier, the PSX notice said.

NII of the bank increased 52 percent to Rs13.293 in the half-year, from Rs8.743 in January-June 2018.

Overall revenue growth was 36 percent, whereas client revenue increased by 25 percent YoY with strong contribution from transaction banking, corporate finance, treasury markets and retail products. In-country operating expenses decreased by four percent YoY on account of spending, mainly in the bank’s products, services and people to grow the franchise.

Meezan Bank half-year profit up 63.3 percent

Meezan Bank Limited profit went up 63.3 percent to reach Rs7.004 billion in the half-year ended June 30, 2019, with EPS of Rs5.42, a bourse filing said.

It earned Rs4.288 billion with EPS of Rs3.22 in the corresponding period last year. The bank’s board of directors announced interim cash dividend for the half year ended June 30, 2019 at Re1/share which is 10 percent. This is in addition to interim cash dividend already paid at Re1/share equivalent to 10 percent.

Other income grew by 21 percent year on year to Rs2.5 billion, wherein fee and commission income and foreign income grew by 34 percent YoY and 57 percent YoY, respectively.

Other expenses during the outgoing quarter were up 27 percent YoY to Rs6.1 billion. This was on the back of 26 percent increase in operating expenses.

Karim Punjani from Topline Securities marked some key risks for the bank, including deterioration in Pakistan macros, uptick in provisioning charge, and lack of investment avenues.

Effective tax rate of the bank clocked in at 40 percent as compared to 43 percent in the same period last year.

Soneri Bank announces half yearly results for 2019

Soneri Bank Limited posted net profit of Rs0.975 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2019, with EPS of Rs0.8844, a bourse filing said.

The profit was Rs0.976 billion with EPS of Rs0.8853 in the corresponding period last year. The bank’s net advances portfolio grew by 7.55 percent to Rs200,557 million. Non-performing loans decreased by 5.51 percent from Rs11,375 million on December 31, 2018 to Rs 10,731 million on June 30, 2019; thereby improving the infection ratio from 5.83 percent on December 31, 2018 to 5.16 percent on June 30, 2019.

Deposit portfolio registered healthy growth of Rs25,391 million or 9.68 percent when compared to December 31, 2018 and ended at Rs287,771 million as at June 30, 2019. Current accounts increased by Rs13,547 million during this period, and the bank’s CASA percentage improved to 64.97 percent, a statement issued by the bank said.

The board of directors expressed confidence that the bank would continue to perform well, amidst a challenging economic environment and meet the expectations of our stakeholders, the statement added.