SBP auctions Rs676.6bln worth of MTBs

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan sold Rs676.6 billion worth of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) at an auction on Wednesday, with the yields falling in the six- and 12-month papers.

The raised amount was higher than the pre-auction target of Rs600 billion. The cut-off yield on three-month T-bill stood at 13.7499 percent, unchanged from the previous auction on August 7.

The central bank sold Rs152.8 billion worth of shortest-tenor government paper. The cut-off yield on six-month treasury bill dropped to 13.9399 percent from 13.9500, while the central bank sold Rs701.257 million worth of this paper.

The interest was seen in the longer tenor where the cut-off yield on 12-month MTBs also fell to 14.2400 percent from 14.2499 percent. The SBP auctioned Rs523.1 billion worth of 12-month MTBs.

Analysts said the fall in the yields strengthened the market expectations that the

SBP in its September’s monetary policy review meeting could go for a policy rate cut. Earlier this month, the SBP unveiled its auction calendar, showing it would sell Rs7 trillion worth of MTBs and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) in August-October 2019.

The central bank said it would sell Rs6.400 trillion of three-, six- and 12-month government debts through treasury bills during the three months period. The SBP also planned

to offer Rs300 billion worth of three-, five-, 10- and 20-year fixed rate PIBs, along with an auction Rs300 billion of 10-year floating rate PIBs.

The central raised the policy rate by 100 bps to 13.25 percent last month. Inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 10.34 percent in July this year from 8.9 percent the preceding month. Analysts, however, see further hike in policy rate by 50 basis

points to 13.75 percent by December 2019.