Rupee weakens

The rupee edged lower against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Wednesday, dealers said.

It closed at 157.28 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 157.25. However, in the open market, the rupee lost grounds to end at 157.70 against the greenback. It settled at 157.40/dollar on Tuesday.

Currency dealers said the local unit started the trade on a negative note owing to import payments. “The rupee traded weaker at 157.60 in the morning, but dollar selling by exporters helped the currency recouped losses,” a dealer said.

“We expect the rupee to trade range-bound against the dollar this week due to normal dollar demand from importers.” Investors were concerned about the unprecedented rise in the budget deficit in the last fiscal year.

The budget deficit jumped to a record high of 8.9 percent of gross domestic product in the last fiscal year of 2018/19, compared with 6.6 percent in the preceding year. “The FY2019 budget deficit is highly worrisome and it’s not a healthy sign for the struggling economy. Investors are closely watching how Islamabad will bring down the deficit during the current fiscal year,” another dealer said.