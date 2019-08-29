Stocks end flat in rollover week on Kashmir tension

Stocks closed on a dull note on Wednesday as escalating tensions on Kashmir weighed on market sentiment, eroding early gains, while rollover-week-effect was also at play, dealers said.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities said the market sharply reduced before the closing of the market because of futures settlement. “There is a possibility selling might have come from mutual funds and foreign fund houses in the oil and exploration shares, as their weight in the index has been quite heavy so the values took a trimming before the close,” Salman added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.17 percent or 52.86 points to close at 30,637.71 points level, while KSE-30 ended at 14,503.04 points, securing 0.47 percent or 67.44 points.

Of 340 active scrips, 151 gained, 169 lost, and the values of 20 maintained a status quo. Volumes hit 149.013 million shares, compared to 119.772 million shares a session earlier.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst from Arif Habib Corporation, said stocks closed marginally up amid strong quarterly results in banking, fertiliser and energy scrips. “Concerns over a record Rs3.4 trillion fiscal deficit in FY19 and uncertainty over the fallout of tensions over Kashmir impacted sentiments at the market.”

The government’s resolve regarding the privatisation of state-owned entities and surging global crude oil prices helped the index stay green, Mehanti added.

Topline Securities in a post market review said trading started in the green column and the index hit an intraday high of 478 points due to stability in oil prices, but later equities felt pressure due to rollover week.

“Today’s top contributors were ENGRO (31 points), UBL (29 points), POL (25 points), while, DAWH (16 points) and Nestle (37 points) were top laggards,” the brokerage said.

The market opened on a positive note and recorded strong gains as it appeared that the worst was over after the brutal declines of over 1,300 points in the first two sessions of the week. The index lost massively just ahead of the close in a reaction to Shaikh Rasheed’s, railways minister, statement on Kashmir conflict.

Dealers said the statement was enough to dent investor’s sentiment. If things heat up at the borders with India the share market will certainly come under immense pressure, while any move to resolve the dispute will result in recovery, they added. The highest gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs266 to close at Rs5586/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs65.77 to finish at Rs2347.42/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs309 to close at Rs5873/share, and Colgate Palmolive, down Rs92.45 to close at Rs1756.55/share. K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 10.005 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.17 to end at Rs3.38/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pervez Ahmed, recording a turnover of 4.608 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.29 to end at Rs0.79/share.