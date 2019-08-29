Liquidity damages against Rousch Power waived

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday waived off liquidity damages against Rousch Power as it said the independent power producer could not ensure uninterrupted electricity supply due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) discussed a proposal submitted by the power division and approved settlement of liquidated damages with Rousch Power (Pakistan) Limited on the principles that the period during which the operation of the power plant remained suspended due to non-availability of fuel would be declared as ‘Other Force Majeure Event (OMFE)’ and the term of the power purchase agreement (PPA) would be extended correspondingly to OMFE period.

The CCoE took the decision during a meeting presided over by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh.

“The capacity payments paid during the period shall be recovered through adjustment against the late payment interest invoices of the company along with the late payment interest at the rate of 50 percent of the total interest worked out up to the date of settlement agreement in lieu of waiving off right of the company to claim interest.” Rousch Power owns 450 megawatts of combined cycle power plants and reached a power purchase agreement with the government in February 1996. It is one of two independent power producers owned by Descon’s Power.

The meeting decided that the period during which the IPP was unable to make available the capacity and net electrical output on account of non-supply of gas “shall be treated as an ‘other force majeure event’ under the PPA”. “Accordingly, the company would not be entitled to capacity payments during such period and the power purchaser would not be entitled to impose LDs (liquidity damages) on the company.”

The issue of liquidity damages and capacity payment had too surfaced last year when the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) claimed around Rs1.6 billion as liquidity damages on Rousch Power for electricity supply suspension between December 2012 and May 2013. The power plant, however, complained of delayed payments from the power purchaser.

The committee, on a summary submitted by the ministry of water resources, approved a report of the ministry of water resources for mitigating adverse effects on the river water quality because of less flows and reduction in water supply for Muzaffarabad city due to Neelum Jhehlum hydropower project.

The CCoE further approved amendments to decisions of the cabinet committee on Energy held on 27 February 2019.